Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.46. Aris Mining shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 463,273 shares.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $917.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMN. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 210,416.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aris Mining by 66.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

