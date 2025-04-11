Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Time to Sell?

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 18,880,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 2,817,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2. The company has a market capitalization of £23.66 million, a PE ratio of 45,481.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($23,148.14). Insiders own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

