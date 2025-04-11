Argent Trust Co Sells 722 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $244.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.89.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

