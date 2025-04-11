Argent Trust Co Sells 19,972 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,341,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

