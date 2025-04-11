Argent Trust Co Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

