Argent Trust Co Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

General Motors Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

