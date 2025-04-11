Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ARCT opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.