ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.58.
ARC Resources Stock Down 3.8 %
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
