AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.32.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AppLovin stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FMR LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,922,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

