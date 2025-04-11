Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

4/9/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $167.88 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.33.

4/8/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/2/2025 – Apple had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/18/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $236.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Apple had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/19/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2025 – Apple was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AAPL traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,087,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

