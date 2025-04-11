Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):
- 4/9/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $167.88 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.33.
- 4/8/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 4/2/2025 – Apple had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.
- 3/18/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $236.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group to $215.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Apple had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/19/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/11/2025 – Apple was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Apple Stock Up 4.1 %
AAPL traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,087,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
