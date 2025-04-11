APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.05% of Hubbell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hubbell by 47.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,681,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $342.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.63 and a 200 day moving average of $412.40.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

