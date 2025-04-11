APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.53 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,332. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

