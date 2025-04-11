APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 393,900 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 393,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $201,987.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,987.03. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.