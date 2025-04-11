APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 795.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,036 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 704.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 210,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,667 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after purchasing an additional 687,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,482.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $102.52 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

