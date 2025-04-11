AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.41 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 90.43 ($1.17). AO World shares last traded at GBX 92.90 ($1.21), with a volume of 279,339 shares trading hands.

AO World Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £538.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.41.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

