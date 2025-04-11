Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,398.38. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

