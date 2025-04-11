Andy Mah Purchases 4,105 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Andy Mah bought 4,105 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$49.19 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$46.71 and a one year high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.