Andy Mah Purchases 4,105 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Andy Mah bought 4,105 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$200,488.20.

TSE:PPL opened at C$49.19 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of C$46.71 and a one year high of C$60.72. The stock has a market cap of C$28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.31.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

