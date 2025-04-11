Analyzing Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hafnia and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hafnia currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 96.57%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.07%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than Hafnia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 53.44% 36.90% 22.38% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hafnia and Proficient Auto Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $2.87 billion 0.74 $793.28 million $1.51 2.78 Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.52 $7.16 million N/A N/A

Hafnia has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Summary

Hafnia beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

