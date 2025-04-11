Analysts’ Upgrades for April 11th (AGCO, AXP, BB, CNK, CNX, DOCU, EG, EOG, HII, ISSC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 11th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $274.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $376.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $234.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $263.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $198.00.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $521.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $424.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

