Analysts’ Upgrades for April 11th (AGCO, AXP, BB, CNK, CNX, DOCU, EG, EOG, HII, ISSC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 11th:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $274.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.
Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $415.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $376.00.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $234.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $263.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $198.00.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $521.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $424.00.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.