Analysts Set Expectations for SXI Q3 Earnings

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

NYSE SXI opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.27. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $212.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 965.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Standex International by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Standex International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

