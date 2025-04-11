Analysts Set Expectations for Medicus Pharma FY2025 Earnings

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicus Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.53). Brookline Capital Management has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicus Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Medicus Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Medicus Pharma Trading Down 11.1 %

Medicus Pharma stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Medicus Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma makes up approximately 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 13.43% of Medicus Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

