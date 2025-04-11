Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elastic (ESTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Elastic (NYSE: ESTC):
- 4/7/2025 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Elastic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Elastic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Elastic Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
