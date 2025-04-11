Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 11th (ACGL, ADSK, AJG, AVB, BRO, CB, CCEP, CHD, CL, CLX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 11th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $365.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $308.00 to $346.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $226.00 to $227.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $121.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $324.00 to $321.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $134.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $394.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $303.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $204.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $322.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.15 to $4.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $160.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $88.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $246.00 to $249.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $122.00 to $96.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $297.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $231.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $83.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $88.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $287.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $7.25 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $89.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $316.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

