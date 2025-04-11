Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 79,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 106,494 shares.The stock last traded at $67.84 and had previously closed at $64.94.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $164,000.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

