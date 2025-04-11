American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Stake Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Healthcare REIT worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,339,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

