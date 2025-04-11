Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 34,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 487,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,758.50. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274 and sold 40,085 shares valued at $843,378. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ameresco by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

