Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.52 and last traded at $172.55. 24,223,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 41,044,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.