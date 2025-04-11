Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH) Insider Peter Marks Purchases 1,818,182 Shares

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Peter Marks bought 1,818,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($12,422.36).

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

