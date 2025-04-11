Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.84. Approximately 1,717,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,351,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$753.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

