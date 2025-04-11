Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) fell 22.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 2,382,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,028,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Alpha Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.52.

Get Alpha Growth alerts:

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Growth had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Growth plc will post 0.1096224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.