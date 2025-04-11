Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.33 and last traded at $209.53. Approximately 309,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 818,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

