Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,868 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of Alliant Energy worth $124,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

