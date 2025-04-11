Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Raised by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,324 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 2.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $90,874.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,888,697.48. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,245,342 shares of company stock worth $307,735,023. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

