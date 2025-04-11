Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 223,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,752,826.28. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 106.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

