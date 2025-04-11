agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $5.41. agilon health shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 2,663,886 shares traded.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

