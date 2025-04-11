Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,937. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

