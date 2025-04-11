Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADYEY
Adyen Stock Performance
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Snowflake Boosts Growth by Doubling Down on AI
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.