Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of ADYEY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 1,105,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Adyen has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

