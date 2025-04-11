Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 332 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $549.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $573.07 and its 200 day moving average is $553.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

