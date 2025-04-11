Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 14,314 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $175,549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 240,941 shares during the last quarter. Grange Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,245,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,595,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,827,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $112.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

