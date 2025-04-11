Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 391.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 245.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,042,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 518,337 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

