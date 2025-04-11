Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 3.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

