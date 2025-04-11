Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 24,331 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

