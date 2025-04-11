Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 22,648 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,205,300. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,849.05. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.