Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.17% of Select Water Solutions worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,825,128 shares in the company, valued at $36,811,417.84. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.51. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

