Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 995.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,915,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

