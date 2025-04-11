Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.76 and last traded at $91.07. Approximately 22,625,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 43,442,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after buying an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

