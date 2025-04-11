Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $86.53. 19,810,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 43,081,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

