adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $110.51. 106,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.44. adidas has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in adidas by 13,801.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

