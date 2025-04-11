Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 7.0 %

DIS stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Prescient Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

