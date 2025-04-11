Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.